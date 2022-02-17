Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%.