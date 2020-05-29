Editor,
The coronavirus has caused nearly 100,000 deaths in the United States and over 1.6 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 29, 2020 @ 5:36 am
Editor,
The coronavirus has caused nearly 100,000 deaths in the United States and over 1.6 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19.