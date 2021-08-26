Editor,

Pennsylvania politicians had written at least 32 bills to affect voting — a few months ago. They saw that if people get “woke” to the fact that our democracy is in danger, they vote.

0
0
0
0
0

Opinion

EDITORIAL: State lawmakers must commit to ethics

Outrage among state lawmakers over the most recent scandal regarding one of their own is so overwhelming that they have vowed to leap into action and ... review their own ethics rules that facilitate criminal behavior. That’ll show ‘em!

Opinion

COLUMN: Constitutional amendment on term limits makes sense

  • By WILLIAM NATBONY The Fulcrum

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms.

Opinion

COLUMN: Breed-specific laws cause harm

  • By JENNIFER CLARK InsideSources.com

It’s heartbreaking when a person is seriously injured or killed by a dog, and it’s natural to want to do something to make sure it never happens again.

Opinion

COLUMN: Law would be the best answer

  • By TERESA CHAGRIN InsideSources.com

It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain.

Opinion

Today in History

Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2021. There are 134 days left in the year.

Opinion

COLUMN: Hawkish approach wouldn't have worked on Afghanistan

  • TYLER COWEN Bloomberg Opinion

As the Taliban seize control of Kabul and indeed all of Afghanistan, it is worth pondering the less obvious lessons of this 20-year episode. It is a reminder of why I cannot bring myself to be a foreign policy hawk, even though I largely accept the hawks’ worldview and underlying values.

Opinion

COLUMN: Biden hurts America by supposedly helping renters

  • By JAY AMBROSE, Tribune News Service

Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent.

Opinion

They Said It

"The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been."

Opinion

COLUMN: Defense of ‘misinformation’ needed for defense of truth

  • By STEPHEN L. CARTER Bloomberg Opinion

I’m no fan of the current war on “misinformation” — if anything, I’m a conscientious objector — and one of the reasons is the term’s pedigree. Although the grammar curmudgeon in me freely admits that the word is a perfectly fine one, the effort by public and private sector alike to hunt down…