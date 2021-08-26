Editor,
Pennsylvania politicians had written at least 32 bills to affect voting — a few months ago. They saw that if people get “woke” to the fact that our democracy is in danger, they vote.
So this is not the 2021 school opening we were all hoping for.
Artificial intelligence has insinuated its way into our daily lives, whether we are aware.
Congress created the Do Not Call Registry in 2003 by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, and still robocalls kept coming.
We’ve all heard it: “We have been trying to reach you regarding your car’s extended warranty.”
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 24, the 236th day of 2021. There are 129 days left in the year.
Reports, found in both journalism and advocacy group statements, that new election laws will “restrict” voting or have an “anti-voter” effect misrepresent what many of the laws will do.
Outrage among state lawmakers over the most recent scandal regarding one of their own is so overwhelming that they have vowed to leap into action and ... review their own ethics rules that facilitate criminal behavior. That’ll show ‘em!
Today is Monday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2021. There are 130 days left in the year.
The once-in-a-decade redrawing of the state’s legislative districts is an inherently political process since four of the five commission members charged with the redistricting are elected lawmakers.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms.
It’s heartbreaking when a person is seriously injured or killed by a dog, and it’s natural to want to do something to make sure it never happens again.
It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain.
Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2021. There are 134 days left in the year.
It takes a while to grow traditions.
Pennsylvania lawmakers have expressed a desire to replace the school property tax with another funding source — or sources — a number of times.
The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020.
As the Taliban seize control of Kabul and indeed all of Afghanistan, it is worth pondering the less obvious lessons of this 20-year episode. It is a reminder of why I cannot bring myself to be a foreign policy hawk, even though I largely accept the hawks’ worldview and underlying values.
If my soaring blood pressure from listening to Andrew Cuomo’s resignation speech is any indication, New York’s governor did himself no favors with his remarks last week.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had no choice.
Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent.
When the national freeze on residential evictions, in place since the start of the COVID-19 in March 2020, lapsed on Aug. 1 of this year, it wasn't just at-risk tenants who panicked.
Today is Monday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2021. There are 137 days left in the year.
"The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been."
I’m no fan of the current war on “misinformation” — if anything, I’m a conscientious objector — and one of the reasons is the term’s pedigree. Although the grammar curmudgeon in me freely admits that the word is a perfectly fine one, the effort by public and private sector alike to hunt down…
The United Nations this week released a dire report concluding the world has moved too slowly to stop global warming and the increase in extreme and deadly weather events.
