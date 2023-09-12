Editor,
An opinion is the expression of a belief that is held with confidence.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 5:18 am
Much to the public’s glee, former President Donald Trump’s mug shot is in circulation.
Not putting up with the defendant’s lawyers’ garbage, Washington Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan set former President Donald Trump’s trial for trying to steal the 2020 election to begin on March 4.
The campaign to rehabilitate Vice President Kamala Harris’ image is well underway, suggesting the Democrats have finally recognized the potential problem her low public standing poses for President Joe Biden’s re-election.
Former President Donald Trump’s bail was set at $200,000 in Georgia’s Fulton County, 10% of which he paid to a private bail agent. Several others charged along with Trump in the racketeering case over the alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat have already appeared, paid and be…
Scorecards are typically a tool for measuring progress toward a particular goal. At Common Ground Committee (CGC), the goal is to reduce polarization.
Back when banking was heavily regulated, the “three-six-three” rule prevailed. Bankers would pay 3% interest on depositors’ accounts, charge a 6% loan rate when lending out the depositors’ money and, with a profit practically assured, tee off on the golf course at 3 p.m. “Bankers’ hours” wer…
More than 1 million Pennsylvanians rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, to help pay for food, but the program also is a bit of a fest for thieves.
Nobody — or at least nobody who deserves to be taken seriously — thinks children should see pornography. And yet that’s exactly what’s happening, and at alarming rates: Studies in the U.S., as well as in France, Australia and elsewhere, show the average age at which young people first encoun…
I was at Drake’s Well to help celebrate the anniversary of Drake’s successful drilling of a well that kicked off the oil industry.
This summer has toppled heat records, with July going down as the hottest month in world history.
All-electric cars? Hold that thought. First, let’s give Vivek Ramaswamy some credit for one of his answers during the recent Republican primary debate.
Lawmakers in the state General Assembly work about 50 days a year with a starting salary of $100,000. Nice work, if you can get it.
A law review article claiming Donald Trump is automatically disqualified from holding elected office is getting attention in large part because it was written by two conservative, originalist law professors, William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen.
You don’t need to be a famous code breaker to crack the codename — “My Guy” — that kept popping up in Hunter Biden’s emails. He’d just seen the first sign that his big ka-ching deal with Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company, would pay off, big time.
One of Pennsylvania’s recent gun-related tragedies occurred in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.
More than 165,000 students this month have begun classes for the fall semester at Penn State, Pitt, Temple and Lincoln, long before the state Senate returns to Harrisburg on Sept. 18 and the state House straggles in on Sept. 26.
Labor Day is actually one of the older holidays we have in this country.
What drove voters to the polls in Ohio wasn’t politics or partisanship — it was values. More and more people today are motivated not by party loyalty but by the issues they care about and the threats they see to their most basic rights.
American commentators have become masters at the art of “narrative building.”
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently made a stop at a Las Vegas union hall as part of President Joe Biden’s desperate effort to tout his administration’s economic agenda. She was especially proud of legislation that directs billions in federal money to favored green interests.
The world is on fire. The devastating wildfires in Maui have led to well in excess of 100 deaths and about 1,000 more people unaccounted for. We have seen homes and livelihoods destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with smoke and burn victims.
Which nominee would bet on the proposition that the presidential debates don’t matter and then choose not to prepare?
Televised presidential debates during the general election are viewed as the ultimate candidate showcase. They give voters the opportunity to watch competing worldviews and policy positions clash on America’s most significant political stage. Viewers get to test their assumptions about the c…
The decision sounds monumental: A Montana court has ruled climate change is real and caused by humans and that governments owe their constituents’ children a clean environment. Surely this will eradicate the last traces of America’s climate denialism and accelerate the transition to a green-…
President Joe Biden has professed sympathy for American consumers pinched by inflation. But his actions speak louder than his hollow lip service.
At this point, most of us know something about the Kubler-Ross five stages of grief. Anger, denial, bargaining, shopping, binge-eating—okay, maybe we are clearer on the number than the actual stages themselves.
Debates over unresolved elements of the state government’s new $44.45 billion budget — including more than $600 million for four state-affiliated universities’ in-state tuition discounts, $100 million in “level-up” funding for poor school districts, and more — have obscured significant progr…