All good fiction needs a hero and a villain.

COLUMN: U.S. Supreme Court could upend the internet

  • By CHRISTOPHER S. YOO Los Angeles Times

The U.S. Supreme Court recently marked a turning point in the history of the internet. The court agreed to consider Gonzalez v. Google, its first case interpreting Section 230 — a once-obscure statute that is now widely credited for having “created the internet” and is debated by politicians…

COLUMN: Should Biden even give consideration to 2024 run?

  • By CARL P. LEUBSDORF Dallas Morning News

President Joe Biden has been in an upbeat mood since the Democrats’ best first-term midterm showing in 60 years. The results relieved any immediate party pressure for him to forgo a 2024 re-election bid.

COLUIMN: Russia's mass abductions amount to act of genocide

  • By ANDREAS KLUTH Bloomberg Opinion

As of this past summer, Russia had forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians — mainly women — from the Ukrainian territories they occupied, including some 260,000 children. Those numbers have since grown.

COLUMN: Keep governments out of data debates

  • By SPENCE PURNELL InsideSources.com

With the increasing digitization of everything from social interaction to shopping to maps and our real-time locations, there are growing calls to regulate technology companies and pass privacy laws mandating how data can be collected.

COLUMN: Democrats are making a mistake on the debt limit

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

Fresh off an unexpectedly resilient performance in the midterms, the Democrats appear to be bungling things right off the block by making a major political miscalculation on how to handle the debt ceiling.

COLUMN: Discrimination in education cannot be justified

  • By MIKE HILL InsideSources.com

The Supreme Court recently heard arguments from Harvard University and the University of North Carolina about using race and ethnicity in admissions policies. Project 21, the Black Leadership Network of which I am a member, submitted an amicus brief in the Harvard case.

EDITORIAL: Florida should serve as warning to Democrats

Democrats can’t ignore the midterm drubbing they took in Florida, a longtime purple-colored battleground that is now solid red. Without a prompt assessment of what went wrong, the party risks losing the country’s third most populous state for the foreseeable future.

EDITORIAL: Mastriano accepting defeat should end 2020 drama

It took nearly a week, but state Sen. Doug Mastriano formally conceded the gubernatorial race to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. That should end the fever of election suspicion, and of overwrought fears about the future of democracy, that has gripped many in Pennsylvania and around the country.

COLUMN: Republicans really do have plenty to celebrate

  • By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion

On election night, a lot of Republicans bypassed the Champagne for brown-colored liquor, and they’re still feeling surly in the days after. But they shouldn’t wallow in disappointment. There’s plenty of basis for conservative cheer.

COLUMN: Here's the question that matters most after midterms

  • By CLIVE CROOK Bloomberg Opinion

Democrats performed much better than expected in the midterm elections. I should concede at the outset that I was among those who expected (and hoped, for reasons I’ll come to) that they’d be more firmly rebuked. I also acknowledge this surprise raises a very good question: How did pollsters…

EDITORIAL: State insists on paying polluters

Pennsylvania has failed to get a piece of the new domestic wave of high-tech, next-generation microchip production, as major producers have broken ground on nearly $100 billion worth of new plants in Arizona, Ohio and upstate New York.