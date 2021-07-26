Editor,
On the morning of July 20, at around 9:11, Jeff Bezos and a small crew launched the rocket New Sheppard from a platform in the deserts of southeastern Texas.
Here's a simple step - but not an easy one - that President Joe Biden could take to fight vaccine hesitancy as it spreads across the U.S.: Enlist the support of former President Donald Trump.
For most purposes - signing contracts, entering into the military, marrying without parental permission and living independently - an American is legally an adult at age 18.
Today is Monday, July 26, the 207th day of 2021. There are 158 days left in the year.
"Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness."
You don't have to look far to see examples of environmental degradation in America.
We're barely a month out from the Colonial Pipeline hacking, perpetrated by the Russian-speaking hacking group DarkSide, which left thousands of Americans without gas, preventing many from accessing food or medicine. Then came the attack on JBS, the world's largest meat supplier, which shut …
Today is Friday, July 23, the 204th day of 2021. There are 161 days left in the year.
"Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.
At a time of year when great joy can be realized by watching our feathered friends splash in garden bird baths, peck at backyard feeders, sing from perches in the trees outside our windows, some bad news has landed.
Today is Thursday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2021. There are 162 days left in the year.
"Chance favors only the prepared mind."
Hallelujah! What a pleasure to welcome back the Oil Heritage Festival. It's one more sign that things are getting back to something like normal.
Former President Donald Trump's lawsuits against Twitter, Google and Facebook for kicking him off their platforms are sure losers, legally speaking. The First Amendment protects people against state action, and tech companies aren't state actors.
Today is Wednesday, July 21, the 202nd day of 2021. There are 163 days left in the year.
"I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning how to sail my ship."
While the ballot-smearing circus in Arizona has been getting most of the headlines, a stunning report by the Washington Post reveals the democracy-undermining practice originated in Pennsylvania.
The U.S. military is retreating from Afghanistan as the Taliban make rapid gains across the country.
President Joe Biden delayed taking a hard look at our concerns in Latin America and the Caribbean - most significantly, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, whose constant political and economic upheaval have an outsize impact on South Florida.
Today is Tuesday, July 20, the 201st day of 2021. There are 164 days left in the year.
"Stay close to any sounds that make you glad you are alive."
Our fear for our children's safety is visceral, and it is universal.
Today is Monday, July 19, the 200th day of 2021. There are 165 days left in the year.
"To affect the quality of the day, that is the highest of arts."
Throughout the country, schools (especially colleges and universities) are mandating students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning.
