Editor,
This nonsense of cancel culture has reached the levels of farce.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: March 31, 2021 @ 3:04 am
Editor,
This nonsense of cancel culture has reached the levels of farce.
Comparisons of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill to the New Deal are flourishing. They obscure the fact that Biden's achievement - passing reform legislation against an intransigent opposition - is fragile.
We knew on day two of Joe Biden's presidency that his goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans by his 100th day in office was setting the bar too low. By that date, 16.5 million shots had gone out, 6.5 million alone in the six days beforehand, and the daily rate of shots was growing at a ra…
Today is Wednesday, March 31, the 90th day of 2021. There are 275 days left in the year.
"You can waste your lives drawing lines. Or you can live your life crossing them."
Free speech, and so free thought, is under threat in America today.
The year-old coronavirus pandemic has left no aspect of Pennsylvania life untouched and no segment of the population unscathed.
Today is Tuesday, March 30, the 89th day of 2021. There are 276 days left in the year.
"Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great."
There is widespread agreement that during the pandemic students have suffered as a result of school lockdowns, shifts in instruction protocols, offsite learning and inequity in access to the tools of learning.
A Pew poll in late 2019 found trust in government had plummeted to a historically low 17%. That year, more than 60% of Americans told Gallup pollsters they have little confidence in the government's ability to address key domestic challenges.
Today is Monday, March 29, the 88th day of 2021. There are 277 days left in the year.
"Your passion is waiting for your courage to catch up."
FORT WORTH, Texas - Whether one agrees with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's politics or thinks his lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was the result of "Neanderthal thinking," it's difficult to argue with his characterization of President Joe Biden's immigration policy as "reckless open borders."
U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are trying again at an obvious and needed improvement to gun safety - or the lack thereof.
Today is Friday, March 26, the 85th day of 2021. There are 280 days left in the year.
"Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle."
The nation's child care system is reaching a point of collapse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today is Thursday, March 25, the 84th day of 2021. There are 281 days left in the year.
I have been spending some time in the medical world lately, with both my first round of vaccination and some routine-ish testing.
"Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can."
In 1787, on the eve of the French Revolution, Thomas Jefferson wrote to Edward Carrington, dispatched to the Continental Congress, on the role of a free press.
Today is Wednesday, March 24, the 83rd day of 2021. There are 282 days left in the year.
Shop Production Supervisor A local company is searching f…
Country Chalet 2 br, 2 ba, deck & patio, appli, fin. …
CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE Culligan of Oil City is s…
Positions now available for Dancers. No experience necess…
Lost 14 yr old white toy poddle named Maci. Last seen in …
LOST - LARGE, LONG HAIR, FLUFFY CAT WITH TAN ON FACE - 30…
Found large gray cat around Michell Ave. and Drake Drive …