Editor,

For over 20 years, June has been known as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. This monthlong observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history commemorates and remembers the Stonewall Riots, which sparked the movement for LGBTQ+ equality and equity.

EDITORIAL: Fraud and graft thrived in the pandemic and beyond

In these days of rampant virtue signaling, politicians, corporations and socially wired individuals all try to convince you that they care the most about doing the right thing. Alas, while we’ve all been recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, plenty of old-fashioned grifters have seized the day.

COLUMN: Trump’s GOP rivals smart to seize moment

  • By JONATHAN BERNSTEIN Bloomberg Opinion

With a group of Republicans formally declaring their candidacies for president, it’s increasingly clear that despite his status as the party’s standard-bearer and his sizable lead, former President Donald Trump isn’t scaring anyone off from challenging him.

COLUMN: School property taxes fund cyber charter excess

  • By SUSAN SPICKA Education Voters PA

More than $3.4 million spent on advertising over a three-month period. Over $75,000 spent on tickets, parking and concessions for Major League Baseball games — including $50 per person for rooftop catering.

COLUMN: Kissinger's legacy still haunts our role in the world

  • By ELIZABETH SHACKELFORD Chicago Tribune

Henry Kissinger recently celebrated his 100th birthday, proving once again his remarkable staying power as one of America’s most well-known and influential foreign policy players in modern times. Presidents and other leaders of U.S. national security seek his counsel even today.

EDITORIAL: Some can't afford to lose electricity during summer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out people age 65 and older, children younger than age 2 and people with chronic illnesses are among those at greatest risk for serious heat-related conditions such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and dehydration.

EDITORIAL: Obesity drugs must be made affordable

More than 40% of American adults are obese, costing the health-care system $173 billion a year. Related conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and some cancers are among the leading causes of preventable death in the U.S. Drugmakers have developed astonishingly effective…

COLUMN: No to Ukraine in NATO

  • By JUSTIN LOGAN InsideSources.com

The United States should close NATO’s open door and make clear that it does not support Ukraine joining the alliance. There are three main reasons.

POINT: TikTok causes social ruin

  • By BROOKE TAYLOR InsideSources.com

TikTok is a weapon of social destruction. Created by ByteDance, a Bejing-based company, TikTok is a platform of the Chinese Communist Party and a national security threat to America.

COLUMN: How did Biden, McCarthy reach debt-ceiling deal?

  • By MATTHEW YGLESIAS Bloomberg Opinion

Maybe the most surprising aspect of the debt-ceiling increase President Joe Biden signed into law is that, once all the kicking and screaming was done, it not only passed Congress but passed easily. And maybe the most intriguing question raised by this whole debate is whether we should be pr…

COLUMN: Possibility of breast cancer vaccine appears to be bright

  • By LISA JARVIS Bloomberg Opinion

Imagine a future in which far fewer women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and women with a family history of breast cancer don’t have to make the difficult, even devastating choice to get a preventive mastectomy. Instead, women would get a series of shots that teach their immune systems ho…

COLUMN: Biden's team not doing right by Alzheimer's patients

  • By TOMAS PHILIPSON Chicago Tribune

Millions of patients and their caregivers breathed a collective sigh of relief when drugmaker Eli Lilly recently announced its new experimental Alzheimer’s medication appears to slow cognitive decline by 35%. The Food and Drug Administration could approve the new treatment, donanemab, as soo…