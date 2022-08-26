Editor,
According to Fox News, the Biden administration is going to hire 87,000 more Internal Revenue Service agents to audit the tax returns of lower income Americans who provide about 1% of the income tax revenue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 6:25 am
Editor,
According to Fox News, the Biden administration is going to hire 87,000 more Internal Revenue Service agents to audit the tax returns of lower income Americans who provide about 1% of the income tax revenue.
Recently I was struck by a conversation I had with a progressive friend. When I noted the significant decrease in extreme world poverty over the past two decades — a remarkable achievement that has attracted relatively little news coverage — he responded by confidently denying that this was so.
It’s a truism of American politics that public frustration with the two-party system periodically erupts into a call for another option.
A group of Democratic Pennsylvania lawmakers announced a bill this month that would require price transparency from health care providers.
When you’re trying to decide just how worried or scared about something you should be, there are basically two factors to consider — how likely the bad thing is to happen, and how bad the bad thing would be. It could be any calamity, from a house fire to a relationship failure to disease.
President Joe Biden’s immigration policy, which has been largely incoherent, is now verging on a crisis.
Bob Strauss, the venerable Dallas lawyer-lobbyist and longtime Democratic Party leader, used to say, in politics, things are never as good as they seem or as bad as they seem.
The U.S. drone strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahri in Kabul caught the Taliban leadership both red-handed and flat-footed.
The CHIPS and Science Act is an innovative and important industrial policy. It makes targeted investments in critical industries to strengthen America’s manufacturing base, protect workers, and fortify U.S. national and economic security.
President Joe Biden claims the CHIPS Act will boost domestic manufacturing, lower prices and bolster U.S. national security. In reality, the law will be unlikely to achieve any of these objectives.
Without knowing what the Department of Justice has learned about former President Donald Trump’s conduct, it’s impossible to say whether searching his home in Mar-a-Lago was justified.
“O, what portents are these?” demands a deceptively observant character in “Henry IV.”
The time is approaching. Well, of course, it’s been Back To School time in stores since at least July 4, but as August burns through the days, the whole going-to-school thing seems more real.
The joy of driving past the gas station — every gas station — belongs for now to only about 30,000 Pennsylvanians who own electric vehicles.
Here’s the thing about ageism: It’s not always malicious, but it hurts.
Pennsylvania has an election problem that needs to be resolved.
It’s time to give President Joe Biden credit for achieving something no one predicted: bipartisanship in foreign policy.
Throughout Joe Biden’s presidency, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has acted as a check on his party’s worst excesses.
As Democrats finally discovered reality and got some legislation moving, some mighty spurious arguments over the climate and energy bill emerged on both sides of the aisle.
The internet is a treasure trove of cool maps.
Pennsylvania’s state-related universities need to address what their response is to their gift from the governor.
Over the last 40 years, the nation’s courts have consistently ruled health care is a constitutional right for the country’s 2 million prisoners. To be sure, quality of care — delivered largely by contracted, for-profit companies — has been generally abysmal, but that hasn’t eroded the legal …
Studying 166 years of Franklin Silver Cornet Band history has given me a look at why some groups survive and some don’t, and I think many of the lessons apply to any volunteer organization.
The Pennsylvania Constitution gives the state Supreme Court vast power over every aspect of Pennsylvania’s courts, endowing it with “general supervisory and administrative authority over all the courts and justices of the peace.”
Gym Equipment for sale - Treadmills & ellipticals.(81…
The Clarion-Limestone Area School District is seeking app…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches - PF27, Crest Haven, White, Donut …
In Loving Memory of Catherine E. McNeely March 5, 1958 Au…
FREE Tuition Tax School Earn extra income after taking th…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…