Editor,
President Donald Trump has threatened to hold federal money from Michigan because the state sent out absentee ballots. This is not true. The state sent out applications for ballots as per law.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
President Donald Trump has threatened to hold federal money from Michigan because the state sent out absentee ballots. This is not true. The state sent out applications for ballots as per law.