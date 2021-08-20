Editor,
This is in regard to U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly’s statement on President Joe Biden’s address to the nation after the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan. The comments appeared in the Aug. 17 edition of the newspaper.
It was a blazing-hot day when PETA’s fieldworker found her. Star — a pit bull PETA’s fieldworkers had been visiting and helping for years, providing her with food, water, a doghouse and much-needed affection — was dead on a chain.
It’s heartbreaking when a person is seriously injured or killed by a dog, and it’s natural to want to do something to make sure it never happens again.
Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2021. There are 134 days left in the year.
It takes a while to grow traditions.
Pennsylvania lawmakers have expressed a desire to replace the school property tax with another funding source — or sources — a number of times.
The Public Religion Research Institute has released its latest snapshot of the American religious landscape with data from 2020.
As the Taliban seize control of Kabul and indeed all of Afghanistan, it is worth pondering the less obvious lessons of this 20-year episode. It is a reminder of why I cannot bring myself to be a foreign policy hawk, even though I largely accept the hawks’ worldview and underlying values.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had no choice.
If my soaring blood pressure from listening to Andrew Cuomo’s resignation speech is any indication, New York’s governor did himself no favors with his remarks last week.
Although trying to sound nice and balanced about it, President Joe Biden has snubbed a Supreme Court decision, an act of executive autocracy meant to temporarily prevent the evictions of renters not able to pay their rent.
When the national freeze on residential evictions, in place since the start of the COVID-19 in March 2020, lapsed on Aug. 1 of this year, it wasn't just at-risk tenants who panicked.
Today is Monday, Aug. 16, the 228th day of 2021. There are 137 days left in the year.
"The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been."
I’m no fan of the current war on “misinformation” — if anything, I’m a conscientious objector — and one of the reasons is the term’s pedigree. Although the grammar curmudgeon in me freely admits that the word is a perfectly fine one, the effort by public and private sector alike to hunt down…
The United Nations this week released a dire report concluding the world has moved too slowly to stop global warming and the increase in extreme and deadly weather events.
Even amid a pandemic, one of the country’s scourges is still bad management.
“You don’t always have to be doing something. You can just be, and that’s plenty.”
Imagine being broadsided by a ransomware attack.
“It is only after the deepest darkness that the greatest joy can come.”
Each year, the U.S. welcomes 1 million new permanent residents and issues an additional million temporary-worker visas, on top of an illegal immigrant population that numbered 11 million before the current border surge.
A dearth of workers is slowing our recovery from the economic devastation wrought by COVID-19.
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2021. There are 142 days left in the year.
By ALEX NOWRASTEH
The good news for Pennsylvania voters is Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican leaders might yet begin negotiations on an election reform bill.
Yes, the For the People Act would prevent gerrymandering this cycle.
