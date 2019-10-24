Editor,
As a registered and regularly voting Republican, I am firmly in agreement that Venango County needs Polk State Center, mostly for the residents there, but also for the state jobs and the jobs created in required community support.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor,
As a registered and regularly voting Republican, I am firmly in agreement that Venango County needs Polk State Center, mostly for the residents there, but also for the state jobs and the jobs created in required community support.