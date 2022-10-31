Editor,
As a person who has dealt with the effects of aphasia for 37 years, I would like to explain how it affects daily living.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 10:48 am
I hate discouraging news, but how do you avoid it. Even when you look at higher education, you have to lower your gaze.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June and took away a constitutional right to an abortion that had been in place for nearly half a century, the justices in the majority said abortion laws should be left up to the states.
The upcoming election is vitally important for the future of our country.
“It’s much easier to be critical than correct,” wrote former British Prime Minister Benjamin Disrelli.
There is a difference between votes and money.
A political party has a problem when voters think it has the wrong answers to their most important questions. It has a bigger problem when voters think it isn’t even focusing on those questions.
I have been a part of the United Methodist Church most of my life. District Youth Council, choir director, annual conference delegate. So it’s a bit anxiety-provoking to witness the church’s internal struggles as the culture wars take a seat in our local pews.
Throughout its history, Pennsylvania uniquely has been endowed with visionaries, from religious freedom advocate William Penn, to Benjamin Franklin and his fellow Founders who launched the American democratic experiment in Philadelphia, to environmentalist Maurice K. Goddard.
Sometimes, it’s the quieter political issues that have more to say.
There has been an obsession with inflation by the media for the last year and a half, reporting that this is the only economic issue that matters to people. In the real world, people have other things to worry about, like jobs.
President Joe Biden is spending several hundred billion dollars to cancel the debts of millions of college students. This big outlay will probably bolster his standing among graduates in the up-to-$125,000-a-year salary range who populate the deep-blue voting grounds of urban America.
As Pennsylvania lawmakers return to Harrisburg, state residents might be interested to know how some of those legislators spent their unduly long summer vacations.
Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent boosters, which are now available to many age groups, offer protection against the original COVID-19 virus plus the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. Is the nation ready for yet another COVID-19 vaccine shot?
BY LEONARD JASON,
How much do next month’s elections for the U.S. House and Senate really matter? If merely asking the question sounds like a betrayal of civic duty, it shouldn’t.
When Michael Dittman was in sixth grade, school librarian Kevin Dessy handed him a copy of Salem’s Lot, the old Stephen King classic horror novel. Now, a few decades later, the Franklin High School graduate has released a scary novel of his own.
This academic year, the first fully open one amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the first for a highly restructured system, is a major test for state universities operated by Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE).
Legitimacy. The word has dominated discussion of the U.S. Supreme Court for years.
Peter Thiel, a Republican megadonor and technology billionaire, is a controversial figure within conservative circles. The early investor in Facebook and PayPal co-founder also was an instrumental donor to Trump-backed Senate candidates in Arizona and Ohio.
The final day the newspaper will accept letters to the editor that relate to the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election will be Monday, Oct. 24.