Editor,

Isn’t it amazing how history keeps repeating itself? It seems as if we never learn. Witness the latest round of book banning by parents and school boards.

COLUMN: Blind to race or blind to racism? Colleges must answer

  • By JAMES ROSEN InsideSources.com

By sheer chance, I have personal connections with the two states that gave rise to the most consequential legal challenges to affirmative action in higher education since colleges and universities began using race as a factor in admissions more than a half-century ago.

COLUMN: Despite Biden's words, nuclear war is a concern

  • By JOHN KEILMAN Chicago Tribune

I was in middle school the last time I contemplated dying in a nuclear fireball. It was 1983, and I had just seen “The Day After,” a TV movie that depicted a fictional but horrifying U.S.-Soviet war.

COLUMN: Would Americans defend homeland like Ukrainians?

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Like most Americans, I’ve spent the last few weeks contemplating the implications of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including those that extend beyond ever-increasing gasoline prices and grocery bills.