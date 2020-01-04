Last week, I skewered an online article by mindfulness parenting coach Hunter Clarke-Fields in which she references psychologist Alan Kazdin, director of the Yale Parenting Center, to support her claim - which she further claims is shared by "many researchers" - that punishment causes all manner of mental, emotional, and behavioral harm to children.
In the late 1960s, psychologists began beating the "punishment is bad" drum and they've been beating it since. To conceal their complicity in the post-1960s decline in child mental health and concurrent rise of behavior problems that were rare exceptions when I was a kid (e.g., belligerent defiance and tantrums in children older than 3), they alter their terminology every few years. So, for example, what is now "mindfulness" parenting was called "democratic" parenting in 1970, and what defined a brat in 1970 now defines a disorder that calls for brain-altering medication.