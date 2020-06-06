In 1972, a Stanford University psychologist conducted a study in which young children, individually, were offered either a small but immediate reward (a marshmallow or a pretzel) or a doubled reward if they were able to wait for 15 minutes. In follow-up studies, researchers found that children who were able to postpone gratification experienced better life outcomes as measured by such things as SAT scores, academic achievement and body mass index.
I have long maintained that well-done research in the so-called social sciences does nothing but confirm common sense, and it certainly seems common-sensical that impulsivity and difficulty delaying gratification have a negative impact on life outcomes. The Stanford Marshmallow Experiment, as it is known, bears significantly on child-rearing attitudes and approaches. Simply, teaching a naturally impulse-driven child to exercise restraint greatly increases the child's chances of success.