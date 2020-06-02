Q. I met my boyfriend in high school. He was very demanding and with college and all, we slowly drifted apart. We both married and I got a divorce about two years ago. He was having trouble in his marriage and separated. We met each other via Facebook and immediately connected again. We live together now, and he's working on finalizing his divorce. One thing bothers me: I've never met his kids and when he sees them, which is quite often, he only sees them at her home, the home they in which they all lived together, sometimes he sleeps there. I'm wondering if this is a "red flag," as you call them. For my part, I told him to stop, but what's good ex-etiquette?
A. Yep, it's a red flag, all right, but not for the reason you think, and there are a few more we are going to talk about - starting with he's not divorced. That means technically, he's not your boyfriend, he's her husband.