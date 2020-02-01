DEAR DR. ROACH: Our mother, 88 years of age, has been prescribed Remeron at a dosage of 7.5 mg once a day. The doctors are telling us this will aid her appetite and assist in putting on some much-needed weight. A few siblings believe, however, the side effects of this drug outweigh the objective, saying she has become listless and sleeps much more, possibly leading to a better chance of catching pneumonia. This debate has been going on for almost two years and has caused a major rift in our family. Mom's doctors advise that it is a very low dose and does not contribute to perceived drowsiness. Do side effects at this low dosage outweigh the positives? - R.C.
ANSWER: Weight loss, when it's due to illness such as cancer, can be very problematic. It leads to frailty and increased susceptibility to infection, bone fractures and many other adverse medical outcomes. There have been many medications used to stimulate the appetite, including mirtazapine (Remeron), as weight gain is a side effect when Remeron is used as an antidepressant.