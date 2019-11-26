Q: I have been divorced three times. There were extenuating circumstances with each one, from infidelity to simply not caring for my child, but the truth remains, I have been divorced three times. My oldest daughter, who is now well into her 30s, saw it all and makes it very difficult for me to date. She dislikes everyone for some reason and with the Holidays coming up, I feel like I'm juggling family members. I'm in my 60s, and I'd like to invite my "boyfriend" to Thanksgiving, but I'm sure my daughter will make a scene. What's good ex-etiquette?
A: It's time for your daughter to grow up. I understand that both kids and parents may not like each other's choices in partners, but ultimately, it's not their choice. Making it difficult to interact with a parent or child's new partner puts family members in the position of having to choose - or dread interaction. Both make the holidays unbearable.