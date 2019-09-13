DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you give some additional information about H. pylori infection? I was diagnosed with it recently, via biopsies taken during an endoscopic procedure. I was given instructions on antibiotics to be taken, which I followed through on. When talking to my doctor's physician assistant, I asked what could have caused the infection, to try to prevent it from recurring. I was given a very cursory response, including that it could have come from eating at "Mom and Pop" restaurants. From research I did after that, it seems that it can be present for a long period of time without being noticed, and many times the cause is unsure.
After I finished the antibiotics, I was told to have a follow-up test to make sure they were effective. I was given a choice of a stool test or a breathing test; I chose the breathing test. I was surprised at how easy it was. Are those tests also used to initially detect an infection, without a biopsy? -- A.J.Y.