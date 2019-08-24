DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your column about the parents of the 40-year-old son with depression. I have depression, and it took 10 months of trying multiple medications before I started to respond. Many of the symptoms and feelings I had during this time were worse than how I felt before taking any medicine, so I know how this gentleman feels. You truly can feel like it is hopeless. I am writing to tell the parents that it can take a long time, but I hope their son doesn't give up. What works for one person may not work for another. I have been stable on my meds for two years, am happy and am back to my normal self. Just let them know to tell their son how much they love him, and please don't give up. - D.
ANSWER: Thank you for your kind letter. I am sure your message of hope will be a reassurance for those family members who have a loved one with severe depression.