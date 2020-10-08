Q: I read the item (about PDF owner's manuals) with interest. I was in that situation when I bought my 2019 Honda Accord. I wrote to Honda that, when I am on the road and find I need to refer to the manual for example to understand a warning light, I do not want to have to squint at a PDF on my phone to see what's what. I am not a Luddite, but I want a book I can open, find the index, and find what I need. They printed out a bound manual for me at no charge. - M.H., Racine, Wis.
A: I too prefer hard copies. I am not a technophobe (and would not have joined a mob trying to burn down a stocking factory), yet when recently installing a mesh router, I printed out the manual - double sided, or course. My newspaper even arrives in a box near the road.