Q: I have a 2006 Honda Odyssey with driver and passenger temp controls. When the A/C is turned on, the passenger vents put out cold air. The driver's side vents put out heat. If the temp controls are turned down to the lowest setting, the dash reading is "LO," then cold air comes through both vents. The system will now work normally for a while. The system has been checked for leaks, evacuated and recharged. No change. Any ideas? - H.M.
A: A restriction in the A/C evaporator core is a common cause, but because your car has a dual control system, a failure of the blower motor for the left side is probably the culprit. Scanning for a body control trouble code usually reveals it.