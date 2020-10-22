Q: With just over 39,000 miles on the car, the clutch went out and we are going to be paying $1,700 for a new clutch. It is not part of the extra insurance coverage we bought from the dealer at the time of purchase because it is not considered part of the drivetrain. I have driven manual transmission cars most of my adult life including three earlier Hondas. I have never had a clutch go out until now. Is it possible that Honda "cheaped out" on the clutch mechanism because it is a seldom sought option or is it just that we are unlucky? I am at the point where I think we should trade the car in and settle for an automatic transmission.