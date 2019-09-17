DEAR DR. ROACH: I am battling depression and have a question about psilocybin. I stopped taking Effexor for my depression because I did not like the side effects. I also tried SAM-e, which had only a small effect. So, for the past three months I have been trying cognitive behavioral therapy, using certain tactics. I've cut back my days of work and avoid all news when not on the job. I stringently avoid social media. I don't put myself into situations that I know will upset me. I am also limiting my alcohol consumption. Lately I've been reading about how microdosing the psilocybe mushroom can elevate or change moods for the better.
I would like to know your opinion on the use of psilocybin for depression. It seems to be gaining traction, but my fear is that it can bring on degrees of psychosis. -- S.M.