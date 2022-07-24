0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Florida law could hamper free speech on campus

College isn’t what it used to be, that’s for sure. Compared with a decade or two ago, it’s way more expensive and students are shunning liberal arts in favor of majors with more immediate and obvious relevance to jobs such as engineering or environmental science.

Holds
AP

COLUMN: Time to set record straight on miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy

  • By CYNTHIA M. ALLEN Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In the days since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision nullified Roe v. Wade, returning the regulation of abortion back to the states, there has been a campaign of misinformation about what constitutes an abortion.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: Like it or not, the U.S. Constitution is conservative

  • By RAMESH PONNORU Bloomberg Opinion

Conservatives are, by and large, thrilled by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decisions. It has expanded its conception of gun rights that states have to respect, and ruled states must include religious schools in voucher programs.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: Mayor of state's largest city is detached

Frustrated and beaten down, Mayor Jim Kenney has quit on the city of Philadelphia. After yet another shooting — this time involving two police officers shot during the Fourth of July celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — Kenney, in a moment of candor, said: “I’ll be happy when I’m n…

Opinion

EDITORIAL: PennDOT needs alternative to tolling

While the U.S. Supreme Court was making all the big news in recent weeks, the justices weren’t the only ones dropping significant decisions. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court recently decided to make some waves of its own.

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: West has no call to push Ukraine to compromise

  • By TAMAR JACOBY Los Angeles Times

Valera Kondratenko is doing everything he can as a civilian to support Ukraine’s war effort — he helped found a grassroots group that imports vehicles for the armed forces — and he’s hopeful about the outcome of the fighting. But he’s also unsentimental.