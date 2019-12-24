Q: I was divorced about four years ago. It was a short marriage, maybe three years. Of course, I introduced my then husband to friends and family. They all liked him, and some were disappointed by the divorce. After the divorce I moved out of state and stay in contact with everyone by phone and through social media. I was surprised to see a very close relative, who I was planning to visit over the New Year's holiday, post a picture of a recent potluck barbecue. There was my ex front and center. He betrayed me quite severely and they watched the whole thing unfold. In all our conversations over the last few months they have never mentioned that they have remained friends with him. Is that good ex-etiquette?
A: This is one of the most common questions I am asked. Is it right for my relatives to stay in contact with my ex? There's usually a preface to that question - "When they know I don't want them to." Or, "When they know how badly he or she hurt me?"