DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 66-year-old white male who is very physically active. Until four years ago, the only real malady I suffered from was a benign enlarged prostate. In March 2016, I went to the emergency room for acute abdominal pain and cramping. It was relieved by intravenous pain medication. Since that initial episode, I have experienced the same symptoms approximately 12 more times. Since the onset of this excruciating pain, I have had two MRIs, an MRA, two CAT scans, a gallbladder test, two colonoscopies, one endoscopy and four hydrogen breath tests. I have been seen by two primary care physicians and two gastroenterologists and numerous emergency room physicians and physician assistants. No medical authority has been able to determine exactly why I have these episodes.
I have been told that I may have Crohn's disease and irritable bowel syndrome. The latest is abdominal migraine. I'm aware of the information on the first two conditions. Can you tell me anything about abdominal migraine and the likelihood that I may suffer from this? -- R.H.