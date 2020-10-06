Q. My son and daughter-in-law have been separated for a year. They have shared custody of their 4-year-old son. My son was very unhappy but chose to put up with it until he met someone else. Daughter-in-law did not handle the break-up well. There was lots of crying, screaming, threats, accusations, and harassment by phone, text and email. As a result, my son will barely talk to her. They minimally co-parent. Son originally came up with a unique nickname for the child to call his girlfriend but in the last week I have heard the child and my son refer to her as Mommy. When I spoke to my son about this, he got defensive, said the child did it spontaneously, and that his girlfriend is a better mom to the child than his real mom. Although she seems very nice, she's not a better mom, they just have different parenting styles. Am I wrong? What's good ex-etiquette?
A. I always try to be as diplomatic as possible when answering reader's questions, but in this case, I'm putting diplomacy aside. No, you are not wrong. You are absolutely right _ and so was your son by making up a unique nickname for his girlfriend. Where he went wrong was when he let his personal animosity for the mother cloud his good judgment. Never compare a biological parent and a new partner. A new partner is simply a third voice that supports the biological parent's parenting. If they love the child, that's a bonus. That's why I call them bonus parents.