Dear Mr. Dad: My husband and I have two sons. Our oldest is 4 and the youngest is 3 months old. The problem is that the older one is crazy jealous of the baby. We bought a bunch of books on how to prepare a child to be a big brother and everything seemed to be OK - until about two weeks after the baby arrived. Now, our oldest is angry all the time, constantly says he hates his brother, and my husband and I are worried that he might do something to hurt the baby. What should we do?
A: You have every reason to be worried - after all, you have a baby to protect. But as unpleasant as it is, your older son's behavior is normal. Whenever anything changes in a young child's life, his or her biggest question is, "How will this affect ME?" In his developing mind, life was good until that whiny little brat showed up. The stars and the moon revolved around him and you and Daddy were at his beck and call. Then, all of a sudden, everyone's paying attention to that big blob that sleeps, cries, fills diapers, cries some more, and can't even play. Not surprisingly, big brother is feeling displaced, ignored and unloved. Can you blame him?