0
0
0
0
0

Opinion
AP

COLUMN: 'Independent' thinking could resolve political conundrum

  • By DAVE ANDERSON The Fulcrum

There is a conundrum at the center of American politics that is unresolvable on its face: according to Gallup, 40% of registered voters do not regard themselves as Democrats or Republicans, but they cannot express their deepest political commitments in electoral politics without voting for c…

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Rebellion sputters, but war in Ukraine continues

During the failed August 1991 putsch in Russia, the good guys were reformers Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. The bad guys were an incompetent claque of the military and KGB within the Politburo and the rebellion fizzled when Yeltsin climbed on that tank in Moscow.

Opinion

COLUMN: When praying, do we go about the right way?

I’ve been churching my whole life. Church choir member and leader. Sunday School teacher. Delegate to all sorts of Methodist committees. So I’ve been around a lot of praying, and it’s striking how mysterious the whole thing is for so many people.

Opinion
AP

EDITORIAL: College not only path to success

Spurred by a robust job market, a growing number of young Americans are choosing to forgo college for the workforce. Politicians of both parties should welcome this trend and build on it — not least, by shifting resources from traditional college pathways and toward work-based alternatives t…

Opinion

EDITORIAL: State should license non-nurse midwives

Pennsylvania should license and regulate non-nurse midwivesIn not recognizing non-nurse midwives, Pennsylvania is holding back the improvement of maternity care while putting the growing number of women who choose home births at risk. The state should join nearly 40 other states by bringing …