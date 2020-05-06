DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 56-year-old-female with very high lipoprotein(a) and am wondering if I should be as concerned about it as I am. I became aware of it in 2018) after I was tested as part of an executive-type physical. After almost two years of looking for a doctor to take my concern seriously, I was tested again. I also had a carotid ultrasound and a stress test (treadmill); both were apparently OK.
I'm now taking blood pressure medication. I started at 5 mg ramipril and am now at 10 mg, although my blood pressure isn't normally high. At the recommendation of my doctor, I have four glasses of red wine each week and take cod liver oil. My doctor told me that changing my already pretty good diet wouldn't help, and he encouraged me to keep exercising, including running another half or full marathon. I've done many of both.