Posting legislators' expenses just makes sense

Sometimes, a bill comes along that’s such an obviously good idea that you wonder why it took so long. It’s almost always because legislators themselves stand to be inconvenienced, even if the public gains.
That’s exactly what’s happened with Pennsylvania House Bill 2449, which would require House and Senate members to post their expenses online, where the public can easily find and scrutinize them, on a quarterly basis.
About 2 million Pennsylvanians work for businesses that do not offer retirement benefits. That’s bad for workers and, eventually, for taxpayers who tend to absorb social service costs for people who retire with inadequate savings.
My inbox remains a reliable source of vitriolic accusations about the so-called woke mob, as well as more specific accusations that I am myself a member in good standing with the so-called woke mob, so I guess it’s time for a pertinent question:
Anyone who has sent a tweet with a typo craves an edit button. So news that Elon Musk plans to agitate for just such a long-neglected asset was heartening to anyone why has endured the agony of a correctable error floating free in the Twitterverse.
Clarence Thomas is an incredibly inspiring justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, a champion of clarity, logic and the actual meaning of the Constitution, absolutely steadfast in his devotion to rule of law over the worship of ideological certitudes.
Easter is finally here, which means of course that with any luck, there will only be one more snowstorm before spring finally starts. Easter is one of the least American religious holidays we’ve got. It just doesn’t convert to secular celebration as easily as some other religious occasions.
Lack of transparency usually is an element of bad governance, so it’s hardly surprising that the beleaguered Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System has made a habit of secrecy — to the point of trying to impose a gag order on board members and denying records requests from on…
A genuinely realistic assessment of the NATO expansion process of the previous decades was that it did not go far enough, was not militarily serious enough, and that, while offering Moscow an open-ended opportunity to be part of the West, the alliance was prepared to return to the containmen…
By CORY FRANKLIN and robert Weinstein
Chicago Tribune
Should children ages 5 to 11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine? This is a difficult question without an easy answer, something you wouldn’t know from the strident opinions of politicians and health experts.
Pennsylvania’s problem isn’t that the overall population is shrinking. It’s not. According to the 2020 census, the number of people who call the state home grew by 2.4% — just over 300,000 — in 10 years.
Those who care about the integrity of the U.S. Supreme Court should be cautious in advocating for a mandated code of ethics. The highest court in our land should not need a lesson in ethical standards, right?
Pennsylvania has made incremental but significant progress in juvenile justice reforms in more than a decade since the perverse “Kids for Cash” juvenile court scandal in Luzerne County stunned the nation.
President Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw last month movingly framed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a battle “between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force.”