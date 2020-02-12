DEAR DR. ROACH: A few months ago, my husband was told that his prostate cancer has returned. He now has stage 4 cancer. We asked all of his doctors (five of them!) what his prognosis is and received wildly varying answers - everything from two months to maybe 10 years. I understand that his prognosis depends on many factors, but is there a reason his physicians can't give us a better idea? I also want very much to know if he will be in pain, and they won't give me an answer about that, either. Can you help? - S.S.
ANSWER: I'm sorry to hear about your husband. It's not easy to predict life expectancy, and physicians aren't good at it. There are computer models to help, but none I could find for someone with advanced cancer. Physicians tend to be overly optimistic, but the main issue is that, like people, cancers are unique, and there is a great deal of variability.