DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 67-year-old woman who works with young children. I get a physical each year for my job, and until this year it was acceptable to say that because I was born before 1957, I was presumed to have immunity to measles, mumps and rubella. This year I was required to get an immunization titer, and it came back that I do not have immunity to mumps, although I clearly remember having the mumps. Is mumps as prevalent and as serious as measles? Can I be a carrier and not know it? - M.B.
ANSWER: Mumps is a highly infectious viral illness. Although both natural infection, like you remember having, and vaccination lead to lifelong immunity in most people, evidence of immunity by blood testing wanes over time. So it is possible that you are still immune to mumps. A high antibody titer is very good evidence of protection, but some people can still fight off reexposure despite low antibody titers.