Q: Last week, I was behind two different cars that looked like they were tapping their brakes, but after following them for a while, I realized that the brake lights had a pattern of four blinks each time. Is this something new built into the cars? Very annoying! - C.S.
A: Oscillating or pulsing brake lights are not legal, but that doesn't seem to stop people from installing them. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied a petition for rulemaking from Mercedes-Benz to amend the federal lighting standard to permit the optional use of brake lights that would flash under higher levels of deceleration. Yes, those flashing lights are annoying and I would like owners to get tickets. And, don't get me started on those super bright LED light arrays being installed on front bumpers.