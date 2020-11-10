DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 67-year-old male who had a major heart attack 19 years ago. I am very active. Prior to the pandemic I was going to the gym five days a week and then came home and spent a few hours doing yardwork and gardening. I still spend two to four hours a day in my yard. This past week I had lab work done with a full lipid panel. I take 40 mg of atorvastatin daily and inject 140 mg/ml of Repatha every two weeks. My total cholesterol was 79 and my LDL was 9. I asked my cardiologist if these numbers were too low, and he said they were great but if I was that concerned I could cut my atorvastatin to 20 mg a day. Are these too low? Are there any health risks from having too low a level of cholesterol? -- D.R.
ANSWER: Cholesterol has normal functions in the body, and there have been theoretical concerns about having such a low cholesterol. Although medicines like evolocumab (Repatha) are relatively new, there are accumulating data that suggest the concerns are not as great as feared.