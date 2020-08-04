Q. I moved into the same home my boyfriend and his ex lived in for five years. The goal was to live together for a couple of months while we were finding a home to buy. He's up for a promotion, decided it was too stressful to move at this moment and asked if we could stay put for another year. I said OK, but I'm sorry I did. This house is a constant reminder of what was "theirs." He even asked me not to attend a party across the street while he was at work because they were HER friends. I explained how displaced I feel and he said I could redecorate every room in the house. He doesn't understand that it's more than paint and curtains. This is his place, not mine, not ours. We have to move. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. If at all possible, it's always best to start fresh rather than move into to one or the other's home. People can be very territorial and the longer you live somewhere the more "mine" it becomes. When someone moves in, both partners can feel displaced - you because you have no place that feels like your own; him, because you are encroaching on his previously established space. Add his former relationship history - a home that THEY found together, where relationships with neighbors were already established, and if you're not careful and don't have a plan for survival, things can get out of control very quickly.