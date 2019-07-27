DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 90-year-old man. My wife's life was saved in 1952 with Red Cross blood. Since then, I have donated more than 31 gallons of blood. My blood is CMV negative. They want me to donate more.
I had a CT scan after a fall, and a 1 cm ground-glass nodule was found in my lung. They are going to do another scan in six months to see if it is growing. The Red Cross said if I had cancer I should refrain from donating. What should I do? -- J.J.B.
ANSWER: Based on the information you are giving me, it's about 90% likely that this will not be cancer. A repeat scan to see if it is growing is a good idea.
Even in the unlikely event this is cancer, the likelihood of passing cancer cells along in a blood transfusion is very, very small. However, blood banks like the Red Cross are exceedingly careful to maintain a safe blood supply, and waiting six months to donate is safest.
Let me add my thanks to your selfless giving of a precious, life-saving resource -- your blood -- which is especially valuable to people with immune system disease given the lack of the common pathogen cytomegalovirus, which can cause serious disease in people after cancer chemotherapy.
DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column was from a donor who said his blood was "CMV negative." What does that mean? -- D.S.
ANSWER: Cytomegalovirus, abbreviated CMV, is a virus in the herpes family that most people have been exposed to. It causes an illness, usually mild, similar to mononucleosis. All herpesviruses have the potential to stay in the body forever. CMV is very dangerous in people with immune system disease, such as those who have had cancer chemotherapy or an organ transplant, so blood from people with no CMV is best in those situations, but is harder to get.
I will review all the herpesviruses that can infect humans in an upcoming column. Stay tuned.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old male in good health. This past June, my urologist gave me a test, which revealed that I was at very low risk for prostate cancer. Since then, my numbers have gradually crept up, and the most recent test (a month ago) showed a sharp spike upward. The doctor has scheduled a prostate biopsy in two weeks. I am thinking that I would like another blood test prior to the procedure. Obviously, I am hoping the numbers will have at least leveled off and hopefully gone down. I would appreciate your thoughts on this. - R.S.
ANSWER: You likely are talking about the PSA test or a relative. I do think confirming the test results prior to biopsy is reasonable, as there are rare lab errors, but more commonly, men can develop inflammation in the prostate, causing a "spike" in the reading. There are several new tests that may improve the accuracy of the PSA. Perhaps the best-known is the PCA3.
Another increasingly used option is a prostate MRI, which can better define the anatomy and guide biopsy. As I have recently written about the pain some men feel with biopsy, reducing biopsy need would be beneficial. It is not yet accepted treatment to forgo biopsy on someone with (confirmed) high PSA but a normal MRI.
