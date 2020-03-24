Q: I've been remarried for two years to a woman with four children, all adults. She has been divorced for over six years and we live in her former family home. Her kids and their significant others come to our home each Sunday for dinner. Each time, after dinner, the kids start to tell stories about their dad. It appears he is an eccentric and the stories are quite funny, but it bugs me to no end. My wife tells me they have done this for years. How do I get them to stop? What's good ex-etiquette?
A: It sounds like this family approaches their after-dinner conversation as a family ritual. Family rituals are bonding time for family members, and if you try to stop it, you are writing your own epitaph, of sorts. A divorce severs family ties, but to their credit, these adult children of divorce have found a healthy way to reinforce their family bond even though their parents' relationship has ended.