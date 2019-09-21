DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent CT scan revealed that I have a 1.9-cm spot on my liver, possibly a teratoma. I had a successful three-way bypass seven years ago, and have been on statin drugs for about 10 years. These never lowered my cholesterol more than 20 points, but caused a lot of muscle issues, to the point that the prescribing doctor had to try different ones; none was successful. Currently, my cholesterol is 319, and I am trying Repatha. If the statin drugs have created the current liver issue, should I continue to take them, given their effect on the liver? - B.L.
ANSWER: A typical teratoma is a benign tumor of germ cells. They may be found in the ovary or the testis, and occasionally in other parts of the body, usually along the midline. Teratomas can make any kind of tissue, including hair and teeth, but a teratoma of the liver is extremely unusual. They make up less than 1 percent of all teratomas, which are unusual tumors themselves, especially in adults.