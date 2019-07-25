Q: Thanks for your recent piece on the advisability of changing lights in pairs. The Friday before your column appeared in the Chicago Tribune my wife got stopped by the Chicago police for a burned-out right brake light.
She drives a 2014 Subaru Forester. I took your suggestion one step further and ordered replacements for the whole cluster. The top right bulb was burned out. It is a combo brake light and running light. It was obvious that the one next to it was ready to go, so it was a good idea to replace both. The pair just below are the back-up lights. Based on the discoloration of the glass, I would guess they would have gone out next, so I swapped them out while the light cluster was disassembled.
Thanks for the tip. I greatly enjoy your column.
- J.C., Chicago
A: It makes economic sense to replace all of the bulbs if you have to go through the trouble of remove an entire lighting module. This is especially true for some modules that require labor to remove stuff like the grill of bumper, or both.
Thanks for the kudos.
Q: I just read your recent article about battery maintainers. I drive 3,500 miles a year. Longest trip is 5.5 miles. The car usually sits unused three days in a row each week. I had my Taurus for 12 years and I was able to hook up my battery charger once in a while to energize it. The battery was very accessible.
Now I have a Transit Connect passenger van, and the battery is hidden under the firewall under a solid plastic cover. It's very difficult to connect anything to it. Is there such a thing as a solar powered battery maintainer that I could leave laying on my dashboard and leave plugged in to the power socket on my center console?
- M.K., Elkhorn, Wisconsin
A: When a battery is difficult to access, there is usually a provision to conveniently attach jumper cables or a battery charger. Check your owner's manual and you will probably see that there is a positive (+) connector access under a cover near the underhood fuse block. Yes, there are solar powered battery maintainers, but in my past experience, they don't work very well, especially on cloudy days. There are now probably better units since our last experience was several years ago.
Q: With all the extra equipment on automobile's dashboards today, could they not put something in the dashboard to tell us when a brake light is burned out. We have been in that predicament until someone let us know about ours being out.
- R.B., Chicago
A: A warning light to alert you that a light bulb is out does exist, just on more expensive cars. Check out BMW.
(Bob Weber is a writer and mechanic who became an ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician in 1976. Send questions along with name and town to Motormouth, Rides, Chicago Tribune, 435 N. Michigan Ave., Fifth Floor, Chicago IL 60611 or motormouth.trib@verizon.net)