DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 76 years old and have had a bone density test every two years for the past 12 years at the recommendation of my physician. Every test has shown bone loss in my left hip, which is the result of a childhood case of polio. My physician has also pressed me to take Fosamax, which I have strongly resisted because of the unpleasant side effects.
I have been lectured to repeatedly about the dangers of falling. She said one out of three women currently hospitalized in the U.S. is there because of a broken hip. Recently, another physician looked up my test results and pointed out to me that the bone mass measurement in that hip has been virtually unchanged over the years. She said she thought a test every two years was excessive and therefore unnecessary. Given these two extremes, what would you recommend I do? - J.S.B.