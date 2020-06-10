DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen two of your columns in which I thought I read an implication that the decision to be sedated or not during colonoscopy was a fairly straightforward choice. I need to point out that for many of us, an unsedated colonoscopy would be agony. It does not feel like much of a choice. We are terribly ashamed and stressed when people indicate that it's not that big of a deal.
I was sexually abused as a child, and I am one of the many for whom colonoscopies are traumatic even while sedated. My gastroenterologist told me that she sees this all the time in patients who have a history of abuse. The tricky thing, she said, is that she needs to sedate us enough to not be in acute discomfort and stress, but not so much that the disinhibition increases our agitation.