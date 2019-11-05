Q: So each year when Halloween rolls around your column talks about trick-or treating with your partner's ex and the kids and I always think, "How stupid. Who would really hang with their partner's ex on a holiday?" Well, now I've met someone who has an ex and three kids and they want me to go trick-or-treating with them this year and I'm wondering what to do. It all feels so unnatural to me. "What's good ex-etiquette?
A: I have to laugh because I have found that what you most fear often becomes your destiny - and here you are like so many, trying to navigate a new relationship with a partner who has kids and an ex. I don't know how long you have been dating, but, if they're asking you to join them trick-or-treating with the kids, they both (your partner and the ex) see you as a permanent fixture, which means there will be many more joint holidays to come - especially this time of year - so if this person is your person - get used to it. Or, don't, but, understand that if you appear to be all in, then pull back, they might take it personally and that can ultimately affect your relationship. Have your answers ready.