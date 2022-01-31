- By DAVID COLE Los Angeles Times
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-test requirement for large private businesses will threaten the safety of hundreds of thousands of workers. But the damage it could do goes well beyond the pandemic.
The pandemic has shed light on just how much authority the government can wield in the name of “keeping us safe.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made full use of laws available to her to control lives. The courts rightly keep putting checks on those powers.
- By RAMESH PONNURU Bloomberg Opinion
Democrats ran in 2020 on a long list of policies they planned to enact and implement, and now they are going through the agony of trying to make good on their promises.
One year into Joe Biden’s first term as president, it’s safe to say the Democrat’s performance has not met lofty expectations.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day earlier this month, it would have been fitting to honor Mahalia Jackson, too.
For most of the years I was a high school teacher, the subject students most often complained about for being “pointless” was history, no matter how well it was taught.
When the Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 3 that the coming tax season is destined to cause headaches for filers, many taxpayers no doubt already were fearing the worst.
Two years ago, in the heat of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden put forth a plan to alleviate student loan debt: $10,000 in federal loans forgiven for all borrowers.
- By CLIVE CROOK Bloomberg Opinion
Over years of following American politics, I’d come to regard Joe Biden as harmless — a back-slapper without strong conviction, given to exaggeration and the occasional outright lie, but no worse than average for a career politician and no threat to the republic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a dream in which Florida lives in a post-racial world — not because he’s dedicated to righting the myriad disadvantages and inequities that beset racial minorities in this state, but because the official policy that they must be ignored.
- By RICHARD HOLT InsideSources.com
Imagine two children on a playground. These kids play. They laugh. They are helping each other on the slides and sharing a sandwich for lunch.
- By BARBARA R. AMWINE and DARYL D. JONES InsideSources.com
This week we paused to honor the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to interpret his words calling upon America to see the content of the character before judging anyone’s person.
Critical race theory began over 40 years ago, with a foundation in the work of Professor Derek Bell and carried forward by other scholars like Kimberle Crenshaw and Mari Matsuda. But after 40-some quiet years, CRT has become a topic that almost everyone discusses and almost nobody can actual…
Emotions have been everywhere over what happened in Colleyville on Saturday night — relief, gratitude, anger, fear, frustration, exhaustion.
I would like to prompt all of us to our better natures in 2022.
