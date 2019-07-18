Q: My car is a 2010 Infinity QX-56. While I have replaced the tires, I have never touched the spare. Should I consider replacing the spare when I get new tires this winter, or could I buy only three new tires and use the spare as a fourth? My concern is the age of the tire.
- B.A., Plymouth, Minn.
A: When you replace tires, you want them to all be the same size and age. Leave the spare alone, but check its pressure once in a while so that it is not flat if you need to use it. Although it may have some age on it, the spare will likely get you to a service facility.
Q: I have a 2012 Buick Verano with 21,000 miles. The oil is changed once a year. Tires are rotated every two years. I needed a new battery this winter. Other than the battery and tire rotation, I have spent nothing on this car, as it came with free lifetime oil changes. The nine-year anniversary is coming up soon. What should be done as far as preventive maintenance is concerned?
- J.C., Huntley, Ill.
A: Just keep on doing what you have been doing. Well, maybe you could get a bottle of Champagne and a birthday cake to celebrate.
Q: Every car has a fan that blows heat/cool into passenger area. Why couldn't this fan be made reversible? When inside temperature hits 90 degrees or so the fan starts in reverse trying to cool the interior protecting pets, babies, etc.
- W.S., Lake Forest, Ill.
A: That's a cool idea, but it ain't gonna happen. We suggest turning the fan on high and opening the windows about an inch or two. It works well, even when you turn on Max Air.
Q: This note is a response to the problem posed by E.B. from Boyerton, Pa., concerned (about) loosening wheel lug nuts. I have found most lug wrenches supplied with cars extremely poor in quality and fit, and using them risks rounding off the corners of the nuts.
I suggest a high-quality, six-point socket that fits the wheel in either a 1/2-inch or 3/4-inch drive. Next, purchase a long breaker bar. I have a 25-inch one.
- R.L., Woodridge, Ill.
A: Lots of folks use this setup. A good quality, six-point socket will contact the flats of the nut or bolt instead of the points. Not only does that prevent damage, it supplies adequate torque to turn the nuts. By the way, the most common wheel nut size is 3/4-inch which is the same as 19mm.
