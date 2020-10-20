Q. My ex and I are both in our 60's. We were together for 12 years. I caught him in a lie (not cheating) and he has ghosted me as a result. We have not spoken in 4 months. He has two young grandchildren, ages 1 and 3. I was involved in their lives and he insisted I be included as a true grandparent. I have examined my motives and I would like to send the children a card and $50 for their birthdays _ no Christmas moving forward. I don't anticipate we will get back together, and no, the parents of these grandchildren have NOT reached out to me. What's good ex-etiquette?
A. There are a few red flags here. You say your ex is ghosting you, which implies you were not married or living together because if you had been, you would simply talk it through after an argument, not text. Therefore, if you were not married or living together, I question how involved you got with the kids _ even at your ex's prompting. That sounds more like "grandpa's friend," not grandma, and based on that, continued involvement with children as young as 1 and 3 is questionable.