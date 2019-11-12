Q: My child's father has only been present upon his own whim. He comes around every so often for an hour or two to make sure our 4-year-old son remembers who he is. He has a girlfriend who is now supposedly his fianc. Ironically, last week he was asking me to go back with him and if I said no he vowed to go through with the marriage. Evidently, she is planning and paying for everything. Now he wants my son, who has never met his fianc, to be at his wedding - this weekend. My son also does not interact with his father's relatives, so he will be alone at this fiasco. I can't help thinking this is merely a photo op and I want to tell his father no, but I'm not sure if that's the right thing to do. What's good ex-etiquette?
A: Normally I really get on parents who don't include their children in their wedding plans, but this one is definitely questionable, and I can see why you're considering, "no." My first thought was, if your son doesn't know his father's fianc and doesn't interact with his father's extended family, who'll be watching him at this affair? He's 4. He'll be frightened not knowing anyone and dad won't be able to be at his side. Besides all that, Dad is asking you to go back with him a week before his wedding and then threatening to go forward with the marriage if you say no? What is this guy thinking? I smell doom all over the place - and he's involving his child.