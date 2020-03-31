Q. My ex and I share our child's time. We live around the corner from each other. My 88-year-old mother also lives with me and loves seeing our son on a regular basis, but with this coronavirus dictating our lives, my ex won't let my son come over on is regular visitation time. She says it is to protect my mother, but I think she just wants him with her and wants more child support. How do I get her to abide by the custody agreement?
A. This is not a time to fight over my time/your time. It's a time to come together and figure out the best course of action. I challenge all who share custody to put aside your own arguments and old hurts and look for ways to problem solve together in the name of your children - and in your case, your mother. She's in the highest risk bracket of all. A child going back and forth could definitely be a way for her to contact the virus. So, you can package your ex's actions as an act of selfishness and allow it to fester and undermine your ability to communicate with her, or you can view it as an act of love and use it as the groundwork for better problem solving when this all blows over.